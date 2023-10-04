A 2.4 magnitude mine-induced seismic event has been felt in Axedale, and possibly further.
The event occurred about 10.20am on Wednesday, October 4.
According to Fosterville Gold Mine, the location of the event was approximately one kilometre below the surface and 68 metres east of the underground mine workings.
"Mine induced seismicity is a common phenomenon experienced across the underground mining industry and is caused by the redistribution of rock stress underground," the company said on its website.
Nearby residents took to social media, with one commenter saying the event could be felt as far as Mandurang.
More information regarding mine induced seismicity could be found on Fosterville Gold Mine's website.
Any community members with questions or concerns could contact the gold mine's community team on 03 5439 9000 or at FGM.Community@agnicoeagle.com.
