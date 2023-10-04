Jasmine Nevins earns crack in WBBL with Melbourne Stars

FORMER Kangaroo Flat cricketer Jasmine Nevins has joined the Melbourne Stars for the upcoming Women's Big Bash League season.
The addition of all-rounder Nevins, who now plays her club cricket with Plenty Valley in Victoria's Premier Cricket Women's competition, completes the Stars squad for WBBL 09.
"It's unreal... I wasn't expecting it to be honest. It has come pretty late in the contracting season and I was thinking they may have filled their list by now," Nevins said on Wednesday.
"I'm incredibly grateful that the Stars have given me the chance.
"We've got a stacked squad with lots of world-class cricketers and I'll just take it all as it comes; if I get some game time that will be fantastic, but if not then I've got the chance to learn from some of the best in the world, which is super exciting.
"I look forward to picking the brains of players like Meg Lanning and Sophia Dunkley. I still have so much to learn about the Twenty20 form of cricket and to play alongside players who have been incredibly successful in the format is an awesome opportunity and I look forward to learning from them."
The addition of Nevins to the Stars WBBL squad was announced by general manager Blair Crouch.
"Jas rounds out our WBBL 09 squad beautifully with her ability to play a variety of roles with both bat and ball as well as her excellence in the field," Crouch said.
"Now that our squad is complete we look forward to the arrival of our overseas and interstate players as well as head coach Jonathan Batty and we believe this squad can return us to the finals for the first time since WBBL 07."
Nevins' selection by the Stars was greeted with plenty of excitement by the club where her cricketing journey began - Kangaroo Flat.
"At only 19 years of age Jas has an extremely mature head on her shoulders and has played an integral part of our fantastic club and still continues to give so much back where she can in her busy schedule of representing the Victorian cricket team, Plenty Valley Cricket Club and now the Melbourne Stars," the Roos posted on their Facebook page.
"Jas, from all of us at your beloved Roos, we are so proud of what you continue to achieve and we will make sure we get a bus load down to the MCG to support you.
"So to all our little blasters and young girls representing our club - It really goes to show you can achieve so much in a game you love and pathways to fulfil your dreams."
Nevins - who turns 20 on Saturday - will forever hold a place in Bendigo District Cricket Association history after she became the first female to play in a first XI game in March, 2022, when she lined up for the Roos in a win over Huntly North at Strauch Reserve.
She made 13 n.o. with the bat, took a catch and had bowling figures of 0-53 in the historic game.
Nevins earning a spot with the Melbourne Stars comes after earlier this year being named as one of 20 players on Cricket Victoria's women's contracted list.
Last season Nevins played five games for Victoria in the Women's National Cricket League.
The Melbourne Stars' first game of the WBBL 09 season will be against the Sydney Sixers at North Sydney Oval on October 19.
Melbourne Stars WBBL 09 squad: Maia Bouchier (Eng), Alice Capsey (Eng), Sophie Day, Sophia Dunkley (Eng), Nicole Faltum, Tess Flintoff, Kim Garth, Olivia Henry, Milly Illingworth, Meg Lanning, Rhys McKenna, Jas Nevins, Sasha Moloney, Sophie Reid, Annabel Sutherland.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.