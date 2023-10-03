More aggressive mindset for Daniels ahead of second NBA season

BENDIGO'S Dyson Daniels is preparing to take a more aggressive mindset into his second season in the NBA with the New Orleans Pelicans.
The Pelicans have begun their training camp ahead of the 2023-24 NBA season, which tips off next month.
Daniels - selected by the Pelicans with pick No.8 in the 2022 NBA Draft - played 59 games in his rookie season with New Orleans, averaging 3.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists.
"Last year I was frustrated with how I finished the season... I didn't feel like I was out there being myself and playing my own game," Daniels said on Pelicans' Media Day this week.
"This year I'm coming in hungry. I felt like last year I'd make a mistake and then I'd be passive for the rest of the game.
"This year I'm coming in with the mindset of I'd rather make five mistakes being aggressive than make one being passive.
"I'm looking forward this year to being more aggressive, having a bigger role, a better playmaker, playing with and without the ball and just going out there and being myself."
Daniels' NBA off-season included playing with the Australian Boomers in the FIBA World Cup and Summer League with the Pelicans in Las Vegas, as well as a return visit back home to Bendigo in July.
"I had a big basketball off-season with Summer League and the World Cup and have been in here (the Pelicans' training facility) the past month working out," Daniels said.
"I'm ready for the season and coming in good shape and healthy, putting some size on and working on things I wanted to work on.
"It has been too long of an off-season; we weren't happy with how we finished last year and we're ready to come in this year and make a statement. We have a great team and we're going to put it together this year."
The Pelicans last season finished 10th in the NBA's western conference with a 42-40 record.
The Pelicans had one stage been 23-12 after 35 games before going 19-28 over their last 47 and losing to Josh Giddey's Oklahoma City Thunder in the play-in tournament.
As well as the more aggressive mindset he intends to carry into his second season in the NBA, Daniels has also made an adjustment to his shot with Pelicans' assistant coach Fred Vinson, also known as the "shot doctor".
"I've been working with Fred for the past month-and-a-bit; I've changed my shot again," Daniels, 20, said.
"I've completely changed my technique and I'm very happy with where I'm at now.
"It's about getting the reps up, being confident in my shot, shooting when I'm open and it's something I've really been working on in the off-season and I'm very happy with where it's at.
"I've changed my hand placement on the ball; I've brought my guide hand back a bit, I've got a quicker dip and just catching the ball a lot more relaxed.
"Last year I caught the ball with wide hands and was gripping it too much, but now my fingers are more relaxed on the ball and I'm able to get my follow through more and get a bit more arc on the ball and a softer touch around the rim.
"Last year the ball was hitting the rim too hard, whereas this year it's hitting it soft so it has a chance to go in if it does hit the rim."
The Pelicans begin their 2023-24 NBA season on Wednesday, October 25, with a road game against the Memphis Grizzlies.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.