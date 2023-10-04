A woman who allegedly threatened to "stab the f---" out of a security guard outside of Coles in May this year has had her bail application adjourned to next week.
Nadine Oborne, 27, is facing a raft of charges including stealing from a shop, unlawful assault and drug possession.
She was arrested after allegedly trying to steal food from the shopping outlet in the Bendigo CBD.
The court heard that on May 26 Ms Oborne entered the Coles store with a small, black shoulder bag and a shopping bag which she allegedly filled up with goods.
She is then alleged to have left the shop without paying for the 10 items, worth around $42, when the security guard working at the store confronted her in the car park.
After a short "back and forth" conversation, the court heard the security guard tried to grab the bag off Ms Oborne which she resisted and told him to let go before brandishing a multi-tool.
Ms Oborne then allegedly "punched and slapped" the man, including hitting him with the multi-tool causing a "laceration" and another cut above his left eye.
The court heard the security guard successfully pried the shopping bag from Ms Oborne and then picked up her shoulder bag which had fallen on the floor in the struggle.
Ms Oborne then allegedly threated violence against the man if he did not give her back her items.
"Give me back the bag or I'll stab you. If I have to wait around (until you have finished work) I'll stab the f--- out of you."
She also allegedly threatened another man who was watching the episode unfold before she attempted to flee onto Myers street, dropping the multi-tool while running.
When police arrived at the scene and arrested Ms Oborne, her shoulder bag allegedly contained ammunition she was unlicensed to carry and a "crystal substance."
She has now spent more than 100 days in pre-sentence detention.
The court heard Ms Oborne has been a drug user since she was 12, was homeless and unemployed.
The detective who gave evidence as a part of the prosecution's case said Ms Oborne "chooses" her "transient" lifestyle.
The detective also called her "violent" and said she would not follow any bail conditions potentially set by the court and felt she would be an "unacceptable risk" to the community if released on bail.
The court heard Ms Oborne was also receiving dental treatment while in jail and wanted to stay until the works could be complete.
The matter has been adjourned to October 11 for further submissions on Ms Oborne's bail application.
