A man charged over making a violent threat to his former partner had been unable to start court-ordered counselling because the service was no longer offered in Bendigo and was subject to delays, the Bendigo Magistrates' court heard on September 3.
The 42-year-old, from Epsom, pleaded guilty to the charge of threatening to inflict serious injury after a sentencing indication from the magistrate that she would defer judgement to give him time to engage with appropriate services.
The man had been in a four-year relationship with the mother of his two children when the pair argued on June 3 this year, the court heard.
The woman told police her former partner was a frequent cannabis user who hadn't had any of the drug for some time and had become agitated.
When she told him she was tired of his behaviour, he threatened to shoot her with a bow, she reported.
The court heard that when asked how she interpreted the threat, she told police: "Honestly, I think he could do anything."
When interviewed the accused said the couple had argued over money, and while he admitted to being angry at the time, he denied making the threat.
The court heard he had prior family violence convictions relating to the same complainant.
The court heard there was currently an intervention order in place, which the accused had agreed to without admitting guilt, allowing him contact with the children who he regularly looked after.
The court heard he had completed a previous community corrections order and was "very eager" to return to work.
However, the man said he was unable to show progress on an order requiring him to attend counselling because despite several conversations with the organisers of the program in question he had been so far unable to see anybody.
"I'm sorry but there's a wait list. We have tried. The church in Melbourne - it's up to them," he told Magistrate Megan Aumair.
The magistrate urged the man to "do what you can", deferring sentencing for several months to give him a chance to engage with services.
"It's a serious threat [to threaten] to inflict this kind of injury in these circumstances," she told him, but she wanted to see him receive help.
The man was ordered to appear again in court on December 20.
The date offered "plenty of time to get something in place," Magistrate Aumair said.
