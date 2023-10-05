Bendigo Advertiser
Man who threatened to shoot ex with bow unable to access counselling

JD
By Jenny Denton
October 6 2023 - 5:00am
A lengthy wait list has prevented a man accused of making threats against the mother of his children to undergo court-ordered counselling. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
A man charged over making a violent threat to his former partner had been unable to start court-ordered counselling because the service was no longer offered in Bendigo and was subject to delays, the Bendigo Magistrates' court heard on September 3.

