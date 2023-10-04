A man with a history of violence against his former partner was sentenced to five months imprisonment for relentlessly harassing her, primarily via text message.
The 33-year old pleaded guilty in the Bendigo Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, October 3 to persistently contravening a family violence order as well as driving unlicensed and failing an oral fluid test.
In the most recent contravention of the order, in August, the accused had been out of jail five days when he started texting his former partner, sending a series of messages, some of which she received when she was at the Bendigo police station.
"Don't be a low b**** and breach me," the man had written. "I just want to talk to my kids".
"Please don't go to the police.
"I need my kids, my wife. I want to be happy."
After the woman ignored various messages, he texted:
"Can you reply? I'm scared you're going to get me locked up."
"Please don't breach me."
While the messages didn't contain overt threats, they were harassing and relentless, Magistrate Megan Aumair found.
IN OTHER NEWS:
However, the most serious aspect of the offending was when the accused entered his former partner's house without knocking.
"He walked into her house unannounced - absolutely extraordinary behaviour! It's inexcusable," Magistrate Aumair said.
In a victim impact statement to the court the former partner described herself as "exhausted, drained and anxious" as a result of the accused's actions, which the magistrate said had "deep and profound implications".
Defence lawyer Luke Docherty acknowledged his client's behaviour had been "somewhat of a saga over the last 12 months or so" and he had been in and out of jail for it.
Part of the explanation was that his 14-year-old son, who had been causing problems at home, had been ringing his father and saying, "Come and get me", the lawyer said.
Mr Docherty argued his client had made some sort of mediation arrangement through his sister, which could facilitate his access to his children, and also had prospects of returning to work.
But the magistrate found the accused had ignored numerous instructions about the need to stay away from his former partner.
MORE NEWS:
"I don't know how many times he's been told he can't do it," she said.
"Nothing has made one iota of difference".
The police prosecutor argued that given the continuing violence by the accused, "denunciation and deterrence were paramount" in sentencing him and imprisonment would be appropriate.
Magistrate Aumair agreed, sentencing him to five months less 34 days already served, with drug and alcohol treatment and rehabilitation orders to resume once he was released.
"I hope this is the last time," she said. "Surely the penny will [eventually] drop."
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.