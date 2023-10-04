Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Man jailed in Bendigo for texts that broke family violence order

JD
By Jenny Denton
October 4 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo Law Courts. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
Bendigo Law Courts. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

A man with a history of violence against his former partner was sentenced to five months imprisonment for relentlessly harassing her, primarily via text message.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.