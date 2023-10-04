A 60-year-old man charged with three burglaries and a theft from a Bendigo home has been jailed for six months.
Anthony Guy went to the home three times and stole foreign currency equivalent to $5404.81 AUD.
The Bendigo Magistrates' Court on October 3, 2023, also heard allegations through victim impact statements that Guy had stolen sentimental jewellery and "80 per cent" of a comic book collection dating back to the 1970s.
He has not been charged for these thefts.
Guy, who the court heard had 14 priors for burglary in the Magistrates' Court jurisdiction, was captured on CCTV wearing a face mask and white cotton gloves at the home on three dates in November 2022.
The victims were on holiday at the time.
On the third occasion, a witness called police who went to the home and shone floodlights into the building- causing Guy to run outside and lie down in the garden.
Police arrested and searched Guy who made full admissions and was charged, before being released on bail.
The court heard Guy's most recent of 14 prior convictions for burglary was in 2012, and he had also received jail terms for other dishonesty offences.
Two victim impact statements were read to the court.
In the first a woman described how the family had saved "extremely hard" for their holiday, which had been postponed due to COVID, but a "fun and exciting trip soon turned into a nightmare".
That victim said it had been "chilling" seeing how comfortable Guy seemed on CCTV as he took his time going through her things.
She said she was "still playing catch up" financially.
The woman also described a "huge impact" on her mental health and thoughts that he "was there watching me".
She said she must now check every window and door before bed and had updated security so she could lock her bedroom door from inside.
She said when she googled Guy she realised she was not his only victim and then thought "remorseful thoughts would not enter his mind".
The second victim claimed that numerous irreplaceable vintage video games handed down by the man's grandfather had been allegedly stolen.
The second victim described a "stomach sinking feeling" and a "state of paranoia" tied to Guy's offending.
The court heard Guy's crimes had been "motivated by a pervasive gambling addiction" for which he was now receiving Anglicare support.
His defence lawyer told the court "no malice was intended" through his crimes.
The court heard Guy had a difficult childhood and was a ward of the state from age eight to 18, and there was a concern he would lose public housing if he was jailed.
Police prosecutor Leading Senior Constable Martin Friend told the could Guy was "making his problem somebody else's" in blaming his gambling addiction.
"He has made a life out of this offending," Leading Senior Constable Friend said.
He said Guy had been before the court every decade since the 1970s and another community corrections order would be "futile".
