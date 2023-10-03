If you're a little longer in the tooth, this week is all about you.
Greater Bendigo Seniors Festival runs October 1-8, with a program full of opportunities for older members of the public to participate in free and low-cost events.
More news:
Here are five events to check out:
Wendy Stapleton presents a tribute to the songs and career of Dusty Springfield, taking the audience on a colourful journey through all the hits or the '60s, '70s, '80s and '90s that made Dusty a household name. Before the show, a Djaara Traditional Owner will present a Welcome to Country with a didgeridoo performance. Tickets $8 via Capital Box Office. Where: The Capital, 50 View Street, Bendigo When: Friday, October 6, doors 10am for 11am start.
Got creaky joints? This is for you - come and try warm water exercise with the Bendigo Arthritis Club, a fund and relaxed exercise group. Bring a water bottle, swimmers, and enjoy 45 minutes of warm water exercise to ease those creaky joints. Gold coin donation. Contact Sandra on 0488 773 3080 or sandrafoolan0@gmail.com Where: Peter Krenz Centre Pool, 16 Napier Street, Eaglehawk When: Thursday, October 5, 2.30pm.
Euro Fest Choir are calling all Europhiles, singers and music lovers to an open afternoon. Enjoy an afternoon of singing and music in Dutch, German and English performed by Euro Fest Choir followed by afternoon tea. Free. Contact Margaret on 0427 332 783 or mabrown@bigpond.net.au Where: Bendigo Retirement Village Community Centre, 33/53 Mandurang Road, Spring Gully When: Thursday, October 5, 1pm.
Come along to Silver Rainbow Flicks to watch LGBT comedy cult film classics The Birdcage and But I'm a Cheerleader, and meet other LGBT seniors over a delicious afternoon tea. Bookings required for catering, contact Ruth on 1300 002 642 or r.ford@bendigo.vic.gov.au. Where: La Trobe Art Institute, 121 View Street, Bendigo When: Saturday: October 7, 1 - 5pm.
Feeling overwhelmed? This event hopes to simplify the world of aged car systems with presentations by Intereach, Seniors Rights Victoria and Salvation Army Care Finder Program. Refreshments provided. Free. Contact Intereach Aged Care Links on 1300 488 226 or agedcareintakes@intereach.com.au Where: Central Deborah Gold Mine Conference Room, 177-183 High Street, Bendigo When: Friday, October 6, 10.30am.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.