The cold, wet weather didn't keep the farmers and their families away from Elmore.
A crowd of "dedicated" people made it out in gumboots and Driza-Bones on day one of the Elmore and District Machinery Field Days.
The rain couldn't stop anything, not the Sandy Creek Clydesdales who took rides around the site or Snake Safe Victoria spreading safety messages.
The Elmore Events Centre was filled with exhibitors from all over, including fishing gear, tank providers and of course machinery sellers.
The numerous sheds and pavilions provided shelter for some relief, filled with shearing trials and more stalls for people to see.
And if you wanted something to warm your soul, there were plenty of warm food and drink stalls ready to keep people going.
