A Bendigo court has heard a habitual thief and burglar may finally have his issues addressed after he was diagnosed with an intellectual disability.
Zachary Scoble was sentenced for 51 crimes when he appeared virtually in the Bendigo Magistrates' Court on October 3, including for nine thefts of vehicles, nine thefts and 10 counts of committing indictable offences on bail.
READ MORE:
Scoble appeared from custody where he had served 246 days prior to October 3, with the court hearing he had been assessed for a community corrections order and a justice plan.
The court heard he had recently been diagnosed with an intellectual disability and despite having "extensive priors" this issue had never been appropriately addressed.
MORE NEWS:
The court was told Scoble was now supported by the NDIS which Magistrate Russell Kelly said would mean he would be "cared for" with funding for housing.
"That should mean you don't commit any more offences," Magistrate Kelly said.
The court heard Scoble's offending was serious with some crimes taking place in a "rampage" but his defence suggested the accused had "trouble joining the dots" that his illegal activity would lead to court.
The court also heard Scoble had experienced a "significantly disadvantaged life and upbringing" and had experienced "long term homelessness".
For the vehicle thefts, burglary and speeding offences, Scoble was sentenced to 288 days in prison with 246 days reckoned as served. All his licences will be cancelled for two years.
On all charges, he will complete a 30-month community corrections order with requirements for supervision, alcohol and drug treatment and mental health programs.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.