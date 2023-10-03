You could say farmer Ged McCormick has dedicated his life to the Elmore and District Machinery Field Days.
Or the last 50 years of it at least.
"I started parking cars in 1973 as a 17 year old and joined the committee just after that," the Elmore farmer said.
"I've wanted to be a part of what's going on in the community and it's been difficult to wind right down over the last few years."
Starting at a young age meant he has been able to move through a number of roles in the organising committee.
These days, Mr McCormick spends most of his time at the field days taking in the scenes of the shearing shed, keeping an eye on it all.
"I've part of the sheep trials for the past 30 years and working as part of a small team has given much enjoyment," he said.
"I didn't shear myself, there's only so many shearers you can have, but I always liked working with sheep.
"Sheep are only as good as the way you look after them, they might give some good back to you if you're lucky."
Mr McCormick said he's seen the Elmore Field Days change immensely over time.
"It's all just grown and grown," he said.
"I'm very proud of what it's become.
"We don't know what it will look like in the future, but it's looking pretty good right now."
Farming enthusiasts braved the wet weather to take in the first day the 2023 event on October 3.
Exhibitors and attendees didn't let the rain bog them down as umbrellas and tents filled the Elmore Events Centre.
Bendigo's Bruce and Patrick Dole attended their first event in 14 years and said they enjoyed it just as much as the first time.
"It's good to be back," Bruce said.
"We wanted to bring the young one here and it's been a different experience.
"I think we might try make it back Thursday when the weather is a bit better."
Mr McCormick said it was good to see people braving the weather for the day.
"Look it (the rain) might hurt the gate a bit, but as the week goes on, it will get better," he said.
The rain didn't stop any events, with the Clydesdale horses still taking patrons around the grounds, machinery as far as the eye could see and plenty of vendors keeping people warm with food and drinks.
