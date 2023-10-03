Bendigo trots meeting called off after heavy rain

TONIGHT'S harness racing meeting at Lord's Raceway has been cancelled due to heavy rain in Bendigo overnight Monday and Tuesday.
Harness Racing Victoria announced its decision to cancel the meeting due to the 'inclement weather' and 'the state of the track' at 3.40pm on Tuesday.
It came in response to nearly 30mm of rain falling across Bendigo since 9am on Tuesday.
Nine races were scheduled to be run on Tuesday night.
The next meeting at Bendigo is on Tuesday, October 24.
