Bendigo trots meeting called off after heavy rain

Updated October 3 2023 - 4:15pm, first published 4:10pm
TONIGHT'S harness racing meeting at Lord's Raceway has been cancelled due to heavy rain in Bendigo overnight Monday and Tuesday.

