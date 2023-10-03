Clohesy and Hamilton Strathfieldsaye's best in 2023

Daniel Clohesy and Caitlyn Hamilton were the toast of Tannery Lane at Strathfieldsaye's presentation night.
Clohesy won his first senior football best and fairest, claiming the Peter Crapper Medal on 98 votes in a tight count with Callum McCarty, who finished four votes behind on 94.
He was a consistent force in the Storm midfield in 2023, only twice having less than 20 disposals, both of which in rounds two and the first semi-final, he had 19 possessions.
Clohesy did plenty of the grunt work and was generally the man to get his hands on the footy first for the Storm, as shown by him having the sixth most handballs in the BFNL this season with 251 and second most hard ball gets with 89.
He was the Storm's best tackler, averaging 4.58 a game, ranked second in contested possessions (13.21) and clearances (5.79) and third for disposals (27.37).
Callum McCarty came runners-up in the Peter Crapper Medal for the second year in a row.
To finish only four votes behind the winner when only playing ten regular season games due to Essendon VFL commitments shows how highly valued he is to the Storm.
Luke Webb was named Most Consistent.
He averaged 29.38 disposals and only three times had less than 25 touches in a match.
Unsung hero Lachlan Ratcliffe won the Most Valuable Player award, while Jake Moorhead was named best in finals.
Shannon Murphy (86 votes) claimed the reserves best and fairest ahead of Carson James, who polled 77 votes, while Sialoga Siu cracked the ton in terms of votes in the under-18s count, polling 106, with Jed Daniels finishing second on 91.
Dani Jeffrey was one of a few shining lights in a winless season for the Storm's senior women's side and deservedly won the best and fairest.
In the netball, a brilliant season for Caitlyn Hamilton has earned the Storm centre the club's A-grade best and fairest.
Hamilton's victory followed her strong showing in the league's Betty Thompson Medal count, where she polled 13 votes.
The skillful midcourter will play for HDFNL club Leitchville-Gunbower next season, where she has signed as A-grade coach.
Runner-up in the best and fairest was defender Emmie Banfield.
Banfield also finished runner-up in last year's best and fairest award, won by Ava Hamilton.
Brylee Wilson won the Storm Spirit Award.
Jackie Geary claimed the A-reserve best and fairest award ahead of runner-up Elyse Morgan.
There was a tie in the B-grade best and fairest award, with Chelsea Crapper and Tahlee O'Keefe sharing the honours.
Imogen Currie finished as the runner-up and also won the best player in finals award.
In B-reserve, Meg Johns claimed the best and fairest award, while Lucy Sharp finished runner-up.
In 17-and-under, Lainey Pollard won the top award, with 2022 best and fairest winner Layla O'Shea the runner-up.
BEST AND FAIREST WINNERS:
FOOTBALL:
SENIORS:
Daniel Clohesy (98)
Callum McCarty (94)
RESERVES:
Shannon Murphy (86)
Carson James (77)
UNDER-18s:
Sialoga Siu (106)
Jed Daniels (91)
SENIOR WOMEN'S
Dani Jeffrey
NETBALL:
A-GRADE:
Caitlyn Hamilton
A-RESERVE:
Jackie Geary
B-GRADE:
Chelsea Crapper & Tahlee O'Keefe
B-RESERVE:
Meg Johns
UNDER-17s:
Lainey Pollard
