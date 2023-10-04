AT STARTING odds of $61 and without a win in 18 previous starts, Kyneton galloper Haesta hardly inspired confidence from punters at Swan Hill on Tuesday.
But the six-year-old mare, who had suffered a life-threatening injury as a four-year-old, did have one big believer in her corner in trainer Charles Cassar.
His belief and patience were rewarded when the daughter of Needs Further and Hastings Street charged down the outside to score a two-length maiden win over 1200m.
As much as it was a satisfying win, Cassar is more happy the mare is still around after overcoming a brush with death earlier in her career.
"She has been promising to do this for some time; early on (in her career) she had great form around her," he said.
"We suspect she got bitten by a spider or a snake in the box and (she) nearly lost her life.
"She has come back and continued to improve with racing this time in.
"When they have a pattern like hers, you always need a bit of luck. Jack Hill gave her a peach of a ride and we got the result."
The suspected bite left Haesta paralysed in her front two legs for nearly two weeks.
A key for the mare, who jumped from barrier six and was no closer than ninth at the 400m, was finding some clear galloping room.
"She doesn't like a horse to her outside and this is the first time all prep she hasn't had a horse to her outside," Cassar said.
"We saw what we see at home today."
The win put Cassar within one win of notching up 100 career training wins.
On the trainer's recommendation, Hill headed to the starting gates with plenty of optimism, despite Haesta being unwanted in betting.
"I haven't sat on her before, but Charles was pretty confident today," he said.
"Her last start, in amongst them, she didn't really appreciate it.
"From a good gate, he (Cassar) said, just ride her where she's comfortable and get her to the outside.
"It was a bit of a messy run race; they went quick and then the speed came out of it and then they went again.
"I was just able to get into her rhythm and build into the race and get her to the outside at about the furlong.
"She quickened up really well. I think the track conditions suited her really well too."
Haesta relished the soft five surface, which was immediately downgraded to a soft six for the next race.
The track was rated a heavy 8 in time for the last of eight races on the program.
The mare has shown a real liking for Swan Hill, with her four starts on the track producing a win and two placings.
