Hosking, Williams become dual best and fairest winners

A pair of Sandhurst superstars have enhanced their legacy at the Dragons by claiming top honours at the club's presentation night.
Meg Williams won her first A-grade netball best and fairest since 2018, while ruckman Hamish Hosking went back-to-back in the Sandy McPherson/Leo Hartney Memorial Award.
Hosking magnified his status as the premier ruckman in the BFNL this season and was unlucky to poll only 13 votes in the Michelsen Medal, where he finished seventh.
He was a man for the big occasion and proved that in a finals series where the Dragons came within a kick of a premiership.
Hosking was the best player on the ground in the second semi-final and preliminary final and was in the Dragon's best on grand final day.
Throughout the year, he averaged 17.70 contested possessions, 12.90 clearances, 48.60 hit-outs, 9.50 hit-outs to advantage and 3.65 inside 50s, all of which he led for the Dragons besides inside 50s.
He ranked first in the BFNL for gathers (229), contested possessions (354), clearances (258), hit-outs (972) and finished second on the ranking points leaderboard with 2664 behind South Bendigo midfielder Brody Haddow.
The consummate team-man, James Coghlan's strong year at the coalface was recognised by his mates who backed him for the Players MVP.
He also finished runner-up in the Sandy McPherson/Leo Hartney Memorial Award.
Noah Walsh's ascent to the top echelon of players in the BFNL continued in 2023, as he was named most consistent.
After returning to the Dragons full-time mid-season from the Essendon VFL setup, Sam Conforti set the league alight, averaging 28.15 disposals and kicking 23 goals from 13 games to win best first-year player.
Liam Ireland claimed the coaches award, and Isaac Ruff won most courageous.
Charlie Robinson beat out Jack Keating for the reserve's best and fairest, and Jack English won the under-18s ahead of Bendigo Pioneer Ollie Morris.
Midcourter Meg Williams ended the defence's recent stranglehold on the netball A-grade best and fairest.
The silky-skilled centre capped another stellar season for the Dragons by winning the top netball award ahead of runner-up Heather Oliver.
Williams also won the players' MVP award.
Slick midcourter Kelsey Pallpratt claimed the Dragons' A-reserve best and fairest award ahead of goaler Kelsey Ralph, the league's Jenni Holborm medallist for 2023.
In B-grade, Briona Giddings claimed another club best and fairest award, with Tahlia Isaac, the runner-up.
Both A-reserve and B-grade finished the season as premiers.
In B-reserve, strong defender Ava Perez won the best and fairest ahead of goaler Matilda Lockyer.
In 17-and-under, Maya Dignan was rewarded for an ultra-consistent season as the best and fairest.
Runner-up behind Maryborough's Ella Patten in the league award, midcourter Neve Pinner was also runner-up in the club award.
The presentation of individual awards followed a huge season for the Dragons on the netball court, with all five teams making it through to grand final day.
BEST AND FAIREST WINNERS:
FOOTBALL:
SENIORS - SANDY MCPHERSON / LEO HARTNEY MEMORIAL AWARD B&F
Hamish Hosking
RESERVES:
Charlie Robinson
UNDER-18s:
Jack English
NETBALL:
A-GRADE:
Meg Williams
A-RESERVE:
Kelsey Pallpratt
B-GRADE:
Briona Giddings
B-RESERVE:
Ava Perez
UNDER-17s:
Maya Dignan
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.