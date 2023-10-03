For many years, the Bendigo East electorate has had a part time member in Jacinta Allan who has spent a lot of her time in Melbourne as a minister in the state government.
Now as the premier, she will be the absent member of the Bendigo East electorate having to spend most of her time in Melbourne.
No doubt that on her infrequent visits to her Bendigo East electorate she will use Dan's favourite helicopter method of transport to visit Bendigo and other Victorian country areas. Fly in, fly out.
As a Minister for Transport and as a Minister for Infrastructure she would be aware of the continuing problems of timely access by road or rail for Bendigo people going to and from Melbourne.
Therefore, to avoid these travel problems and at great expense to the Victorian taxpayers, the people of Bendigo can look forward to 'Fly In, Fly Out' by Jacinta's helicopter taxi.
MORE NEWS:
With Bendigo in the midst of the same housing crisis as the rest of the country, and the empty storefronts that line the mall and surrounding areas, I wonder why the Bendigo council continues to allow residential properties to be rezoned as commercial?
This allows business that would otherwise occupy "shops" or storefronts to operate out of homes removing these houses from the buyers and renters market.
If the council stopped this practice, businesses would be forced to take up operation in purpose built areas and buildings and homes would be back on the market for lease or purchase.
On the main road between Golf Links Road, Epsom (near Petstock) and Chapel Street, Bendigo there are 19 houses/units which are now occupied by businesses.
This is only a small example imagine this across the region. Residential should be residential, commercial should be commercial.
It is time the council started asking local business in CBD what is needed. Most people working on council have not operated a small business and have no idea what is involved.
It is time the council stopped wasting money to cover up there mistake.
I've read with interest numerous letters published in the Bendigo Advertiser regarding the Voice referendum. Some in favour, some against; while others have claimed there has been insufficient detail provided by the federal Labor Government.
Since receiving and reading the official referendum booklet three things are clear to me.
Firstly, if passed, I know where the Voice begins.
Secondly, if passed, a Voice in the constitution for only one group of Australians will permanently divide Australia by creating different classes of citizenship.
Thirdly, and very concerning to me, I do not know where an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice could end.
READ NOW:
The NO advocates in the forthcoming referendum knowingly and unknowingly are pushing for a divided Australia, a country of first and second class citizens.
As a Christian priest, I believe all people are God's, and all people are equal.
The YES vote in the referendum is a positive step for that equality to become the reality.
Have your say. Send Letters to the editor to addynews@austcommunitymedia.com.au or via this link.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.