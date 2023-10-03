Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Guided tours in Seniors Week of Bendigo 38th Battalion expo

Updated October 4 2023 - 8:29am, first published October 3 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An exhibition telling the story of Bendigo's 38th Battalion will be the feature of guided tours at the Bendigo Military Museum as part of Seniors Week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.