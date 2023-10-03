An exhibition telling the story of Bendigo's 38th Battalion will be the feature of guided tours at the Bendigo Military Museum as part of Seniors Week.
Two years of dedicated research by local museum volunteers and Vietnam Veterans has been put into the exhibition.
It includes photographs, maps and artefacts which trace the history of a local World War I military unit from its inception at the Bendigo Jockey Club to the Armistice on the Western Front and the return of veterans to Bendigo after the war.
For Seniors Week, the museum will be running guided tours of the collections at 11am, 12.30pm and 1.30pm on Wednesday, October 4
As part of the guided tours, visitors will have a hands-on experience with several artefacts which are part of the museum's collection.
Bendigo Military Museum is located at 37-39 Pall Mall, Bendigo.
