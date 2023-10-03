Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
Updated

Central Victoria told to brace for strong winds and heavy rain

BL
By Ben Loughran
Updated October 3 2023 - 1:41pm, first published 1:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More rain has fallen on Tuesday than all of last month. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
More rain has fallen on Tuesday than all of last month. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

UPDATE: 1:10am: Traffic lights are out at the High Street and Short Street intersection as more than 16.2 millimetres of rain has dropped on Bendigo.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

Ben Loughran

journalist

WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.