Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
Updated

Central Victoria told to brace for strong winds and heavy rain

BL
By Ben Loughran
Updated October 4 2023 - 7:17am, first published October 3 2023 - 4:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

UPDATE 4.47pm: At least 29.8 millimetres of rain has fallen in Bendigo, in what has been the second wettest day of the year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

Ben Loughran

journalist

WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.