UPDATE 2.30pm, October 4: Bendigo received more rain on Tuesday, October 3 than for the past two months combined as wet weather broke a dry spell across the whole of Victoria.
For the 24 hours until 9am on Wednesday, October 4, the Bureau of Meteorology recorded 44.8 millimetres of rain in Bendigo.
Coupled with the 3mm of rain the day before, it meant a total of 47.8mm fell in the city from the early hours of Tuesday morning to 9am Wednesday.
The 44.8mm one-day total was the wettest 24-hour period of 2023, well ahead of the June 8 total of 38.8mm.
It was also more than the combined monthly totals of September and August.
Bendigo recorded one of its driest September's on record this year, when just 10.6mm fell.
August was only slightly better with 22.6mm of rain recorded.
Tuesday's rainfall was the wettest day in Bendigo since June 23, when 20.6 millimetres of rain fell.
While the situation has eased in central Victoria, a severe weather warning remains in place for the North east of the state and for East Gippsland.
UPDATE 4.47pm: At least 29.8 millimetres of rain has fallen in Bendigo, in what has been the second wettest day of the year.
SES crews were out and about on Tuesday, October 3, assisting properties with water damage and flash flooding, however there were no major incidents.
Rain is forecast to continue into the early hours of Thursday.
There are no major warnings for Bendigo or surrounding districts, but a severe weather warning remains in place for much of Eastern Victoria, and parts of the central region including Shepparton and Seymour, for heavy rainfall, which may cause flash flooding, and damaging winds.
UPDATE 1:10am: Traffic lights are out at the High Street and Short Street intersection as more than 16.2 millimetres of rain has dropped on Bendigo.
There have been reports of fallen trees and building damage across the Bendigo region, according to VicEmergency.
While the Bureau of Meteorology's severe weather warning no longer includes central Victoria, rainfall and wind continues to impact the eastern parts of the state.
The wet weather would be welcome news for some, with more rain falling on Tuesday, October 2 than all of September.
By 1pm, Tuesday was the wettest day in Bendigo since June 23, when 20.6 millimetres of rain fell.
UPDATE 11:09am: The severe weather bringing strong winds to central Victoria has been reduced.
The Bureau of Meteorology had predicted the winds should ease in the central region by mid to late morning.
A sheep graziers warning for cold temperatures, rain and showers and winds remains for the North Central, North East, Central forecast districts.
A severe weather warning is current for the east of the state, where heavy rainfall may lead to flash flooding into the afternoon of Tuesday, October 3 into Wednesday, October 4.
Six-hourly rainfall totals between 50 and 70 mm are likely, with 24-hour totals of 90 to 150 mm possible.
The next Severe Weather Warning will be issued by 5pm Tuesday.
EARLIER: Central Victorians are being warned to prepare for damaging winds and a possible cold front moving across the state.
Strong winds which could average between 50 to 60 km/h along with wind gusts of between 90 to 100 km/h are possible from October 2.
The Bureau of Meteorology predicted the winds should ease in the central region by mid to late morning.
The State Emergency Service advises that people should avoid travel if possible if driving conditions are dangerous, safely pull over away from trees, drains, low-lying areas and floodwater and check that loose items, such as outdoor settings, umbrellas and trampolines are safely secured.
Residents have also been advised to move vehicles under cover or away from trees.
Electricity distributor Powercor have urged people to plan for spring storms ahead of what has been predicted as a hotter and drier season than usual.
Powercor's Head of Customer Experience, Adam Nason said households and business owners should prepare for power outages as part of their emergency plan.
"Many Victorians have experienced firsthand Spring's unpredictable weather and the damage it can cause to the power network," he said.
"We work all year round to make sure the electricity network is as strong as possible ahead of extreme weather events, but power outages can still happen so being prepared ahead of a storm is essential."
Mr Nason said if a resident does experience power loss, to inform the company and provide images to allow them to prepare properly for the repair works.
"When a power fault occurs, we may now ask customers to send us a photo of the scene through the new reporting site if it's safe to do so," he said.
"By providing this snapshot of the scene, we can assess the resources we need to repair any damage and get power back on to customers faster."
The next severe weather warning will be issued by 11am on October 2.
