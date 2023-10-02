Bendigo Advertiser
Police grand final road blitz nabs four Bendigo drink drivers

GR
By Gabriel Rule
Updated October 3 2023 - 6:29am, first published 4:00am
Bendigo Highway Patrol Senior Sergeant Ian Brooks said while Operation Scoreboard is over, police "don't all pack up and go home". Picture by Glenn Daniels
Bendigo Highway Patrol Senior Sergeant Ian Brooks said while Operation Scoreboard is over, police "don't all pack up and go home". Picture by Glenn Daniels

Football fans behaved themselves with only four drink drivers detected in the Bendigo region over grand final weekend.

