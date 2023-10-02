Football fans behaved themselves with only four drink drivers detected in the Bendigo region over grand final weekend.
"People need to take some credit, as a community [Bendigo] did a really good job on the weekend," Bendigo Highway Patrol Senior Sergeant Ian Brooks said.
Two unlicensed drivers and one disqualified driver were among 84 offences detected during Operation Scoreboard which wrapped up Sunday, October 1.
Bendigo police also nabbed one drug driver, compared to eight during the 2022 grand final long weekend.
The blitz targeted speeding, drink-drivers, drug-drivers and distracted drivers with the aim of reducing road trauma.
Police heavily publicised the crackdown in the lead up to weekend, and people "actually listened", according to Senior Sergeant Brooks.
"On this particular weekend I think everyone was very aware that we were gonna be out there in force," he said.
"I think maybe for the first time that I can remember, [drivers] did actually listen to the messaging."
Around 2,500 breath tests were carried out during the four-day operation, in temperatures which stayed higher than 20 degrees for both Saturday, September 30 and Sunday, October 1.
"Combined with traffic around school holiday traffic as well, we had a pretty good weekend from a road policing point of view," Senior Sergeant Brooks said.
"And certainly from a [road] trauma point of view it's one of the better weekends we've had in a while."
The operation also caught 37 speeding drivers in Bendigo, compared to 81 during last year's Operation Scoreboard.
Two vehicles were impounded, one an unlicensed driver and the other a disqualified driver.
The low breath test strike rate was "pretty good", but should be lower, police said.
"I'm not interested as to whether we get one in every 400 or one in every hundred," Senior Sergeant Brooks said.
"I want to make sure we don't get one."
Senior Sergeant Brooks urged people to keep up the good work.
"Just because the operation has finished, we don't all pack up and go home," he said.
"We're still here and we're still working, and we can appear anywhere at any time on any road."
Police tended to see a slight increase in road offences after an operation because of drivers who think 'the cops won't be around now', according to the senior sergeant.
"But I haven't got any less people on my roster this week than what I had last week," he said.
"[Offences] are not going to drop because we're not there. It's gonna drop because people start doing the right thing."
