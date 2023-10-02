Former takeaway restaurant and cellar door Happy Jacks is back on the market, waiting to be restored to its former glory.
The Happy Jacks Emporium, located at 748 Calder Alternative Highway at Lockwood South, has been listed for sale through real estate agency CRE Brokers.
The listing said the property was "previously a thriving hotel, café, restaurant, and cellar door that generated a weekly turnover of over $60,000".
"Currently, the property serves as a sale yard for collectibles, wares, and historical pieces, with immense potential to revive its former glory as a café, bar, petrol station, or sales yard."
MORE NEWS:
CRE Brokers director Phil Mammolito said the building "lends itself to many opportunities".
"It wouldn't need too much to get up and going as a cafe," he said.
"Part of the commercial kitchen's still there, the cool room still there - it wouldn't take much at all to get it back up and going."
The property is on the market as its latest owners are moving interstate, according to Mr Mammolito.
"They're ready to hand the reins over to someone that wants to put some new light into it," he said.
The property is about 4600 metres squared large and located on township zone land, with frontage on the Calder Alternative Highway.
CRE Brokers estimates about 13,000 cars drive past the building each day.
The building includes two offices, storage areas, a cafe and bar area, period details, a basement cellar, cold storage, and multiple access points.
According to CRE Brokers the exterior could offer alfresco dining areas, toilets amenities, a fenced car park and display area.
In 2021, works began at the adjacent highway to improve access to the property, through the construction of an extra 200 metres of shoulder around the entrance, as well as an upgrade to the nearby bus stop.
Happy Jacks has had a long history of planned works, however has never reached its potential as a food business.
Previous owners in 2016 abandoned plans to develop the property after locals lobbied the City of Greater Bendigo to fast-track development approvals.
OTHER NEWS:
The next owner, who part-funded the Calder Alternative Highway works with VicRoads, failed to find an independent operator to lease it to.
Despite "not enough" interest for a sale yet, Mr Mammolito is confident a deal will get done.
Happy Jacks is for sale via $1.2 million freehold with vacant possession.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.