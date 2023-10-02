Bendigo Advertiser
Lockwood South's Happy Jacks Emporium on the market again

Jonathon Magrath
By Jonathon Magrath
October 3 2023 - 6:00am
Happy Jacks Emporium is on the market. Picture by Darren Howe
Former takeaway restaurant and cellar door Happy Jacks is back on the market, waiting to be restored to its former glory.

