A man caught with "very disturbing" child abuse material images has had his sentence reduced from five months to 28 days.
Benjamin Cahill will remain a registered sex offender for eight years and, having now served his prison sentence, will complete a 24 month community corrections order with requirements for supervision and mental health treatment.
His prison sentence covers the charge of knowingly possessing child abuse material, while he was convicted and fined $1000 for the charge of using an optical surveillance device.
Despite the "disturbing" nature of the images, the court heard the number of files was not in the top range of what the court had seen.
The former council worker had appealed his initial sentence in the County Court sitting in Bendigo.
The court heard he had no priors and this appearance was his first contact with the criminal justice system.
The court heard Cahill now works for a company in Castlemaine and also cared for his mother.
The court heard both his mother and his partner were aware of his charges and he had "adjusted well" to the requirements for sex offenders.
Judge Claire Quin acknowledged his four weeks in custody "have to have had an impact on him".
The court also heard Cahill had made "attempts to address his issues" and he had been assessed as of "reduced risk" after his time in prison.
