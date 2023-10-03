Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo court appeal for sex offender Benjamin Cahill

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
October 3 2023 - 1:00pm
A sentence of five months in prison for a sex offender has been overruled. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
A man caught with "very disturbing" child abuse material images has had his sentence reduced from five months to 28 days.

