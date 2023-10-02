Frank raises bar for veterans

TWO record-setting feats by Frank Barr were a highlight of Athletics Bendigo Region's come and try day run on the AFL grand final eve public holiday on Friday at the Flora Hill field and track complex.
At 93-years-young, Barr set record marks for the 90-plus discus and shot put.
In the discus the long-time South Bendigo Athletics Club member reached a mark of 7.84 metres.
At shot put Barr's best was 3.33m as clubmate Kai Norton achieved the meet's longest distance of 14.50m.
Friday's meet was not only a chance for newcomers to try field and track, but others to prepare for this Saturday's start to Athletics Victoria's Shield League action.
There were 36 athletes in action across a variety of disciplines.
Breakdown of entry numbers was South Bendigo, 14; Eaglehawk, nine; Bendigo Harriers, seven; Bendigo University, one; Casey Cardinia, one; and Invitation, four.
Winners of the 100m heats were Eaglehawk's Hugh Richard and Catherine Monahan; and South Bendigo's Rhys Hansen, Aaron Norton, and Keely Trew.
Michael Preece, from Bendigo Harriers, took out the 1500m in a time of 4:14.98.
One of the country's top prospects at pole vault, Rhys Hansen from Waaia cleared the 3.80m mark.
Felicity Jouvelet, from Casey Cardinia, also shone at pole vault where she went above the 3.50m mark.
Competing for South Bendigo, Hansen leapt 5.51m at long jump.
Newcomers at the meet were James Cations, Ari Gerdsen, Ashlen Ruedin and Zororo Tamangani.
Long-time competitors such as David Chisholm, Carol Coad, Hunter Gill, Aaron Norton, Toni Phillips and Keely Trew also ran, jump and threw, or did all three.
This Saturday's competition starts at 1.30pm and includes sprint hurdles, 1500m or 3000m walk, 100m, 400m, 1500m, 3000m and 5000m, javelin, shot put, pole vault, and triple jump.
A non-scoring 4 x 100m relay is also on the program.
Third in last year's race to be number one in premier division, Eaglehawk will again lock horns with the likes of Diamond Valley, Athletics Essendon, Box Hill, Glenhuntly, and Collingwood.
Clubs in division two include Bendigo Harriers, South Bendigo, Eureka and Nunawading.
Bendigo University is in division five.
