Frank Barr sets new 90-plus discus and shot put record marks

By Nathan Dole
Updated October 3 2023 - 12:32pm, first published 8:30am
Frank raises bar for veterans
TWO record-setting feats by Frank Barr were a highlight of Athletics Bendigo Region's come and try day run on the AFL grand final eve public holiday on Friday at the Flora Hill field and track complex.

