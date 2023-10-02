"It is nice to be back with a full complement of exhibitors."
That's the view of Elmore Field Days public relations officer Derek Shotton who says that after three years of uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is great to have the major tourism event for the town back in full swing.
The field days are scheduled for October 3, 4 and 5 and will see all sectors of the farming and machinery industry descend on the town, located about half-an-hour's drive north of Bendigo.
Mr Shotton said it was a fantastic opportunity for people to come and enjoy any of the numerous events including art galleries, shearing shows and machinery displays.
"Most of the facets of agriculture are feeling pretty good and we are looking forward to a good, traditional field days with plenty of interest from everyone," he said.
"Obviously last year we ran but there was still a bit of uncertainty of what it was going to look like and there was a bit of uncertainty the weather that came at us.
"Thankfully the weather gods are looking a little more kind to us this year and certainly we are feeling a bit happier about it than we were two or three days ago."
Mr Shotton wanted to thank everyone who had travelled from all over the state to set up stalls and take part in the field days and invited everyone to come through and enjoy the show at the Elmore Events Centre.
