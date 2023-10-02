STRATHFIELDSAYE harness racing trainer Julie Douglas shared in the spoils on a big Kilmore Pacing Cup night last Friday.
Douglas - currently second in the Victorian trainer's premiership behind Emma Stewart - ended the night with a double with victories at opposite ends of the nine-race program.
She struck early when Ideal Escape (a $3.70 chance) won for the first time in six starts for his new trainer.
The former Riverina-trained six-year-old won for the 11th time in 46 career starts and boosted his career prize money to $101,952.
He was driven by Daryl Douglas.
The son of American Ideal had one hoof on the till following a pair of seconds at Tabcorp Park Melton earlier in the month.
The race featured a quinella for the Douglas stable after Michelle Phillips steered Jaccka Connor into second place, two metres behind the winner.
The double was completed when Jack Laugher piloted Magic Mike to an impressive near all-the -way victory in the eighth race.
Despite generally being a consistent pacer, the six-year-old son of A Rocknroll Dance and the mare Cafe Girl won for the first time in nine months, but did it in style.
He had been placed three times in his previous eight starts, all at Melton.
Rick Reilly won for the 11th time in 121 career starts and boosted his career earnings to $168,170.
In the night's two feature events, the Chris Lang-trained and driven Ollivici won the $25,000 Kilmore Trotters Cup (3150m), while Jess Tubbs and Greg Sugars won the $75,000 Group 2 Kilmore Pacing Cup (2690m) with Better Eclipse.
Third in the trotters cup was Zarem for the Bendigo trainer and driver combination of Carla Innes-Goodridge and Ellen Tormey.
Meanwhile, a win early on Monday's card at Maryborough with Karaoke Star (driven by Jack Laugher) put Douglas within three victories of reaching the 100-win mark for the season.
The stable will have several runners in action on Tuesday night at Bendigo's Lord's Raceway, including Kathys Free, Rockin Saint, Beta Than Love, Miss Hermes and John Wayne.
