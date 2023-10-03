A man is "lucky to be alive" after drunkenly crashing his vehicle into a Golden Square fence and damaging a power pole earlier this year.
The Bendigo Magistrates' Court heard Jeffrey Muir, 57, pleaded guilty to offences including drink driving for the incident on April 13, 2023, around 6.10pm.
The court heard Muir mounted the side curb of High Street near the intersection with Elm Street and hit the residential fence.
His vehicle was towed and Powercor were called, while he was taken to the Bendigo Hospital where his blood alcohol concentration was found to be 0.124.
The court heard Muir, who had a prior criminal and driving history, had experienced a "blackout" the weekend before.
The court heard the 57-year-old lived alone and drove his elderly mother around when needed.
Muir was said to be "remorseful" for his actions and had committed no further offences.
Magistrate Russell Kelly called Muir's behaviour "selfish" and placed him on a good behaviour bond for two years.
His licence was cancelled for 12 months.
