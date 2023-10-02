A Bendigo father has denied all allegations he raped his daughter when she was aged between eight and nine years old during a County Court trial.
The prosecution have alleged the man committed multiple counts of sexual penetration of a child of lineal descent, multiple counts of attempted incest, multiple charges of sexual activity in the presence of a child and a charge for sexual assault of a child under 16.
The 19 allegations included charges of raping the man's biological daughter when she was aged between eight and nine years old.
He has pleaded not guilty to all charges in the County Court on October 2.
The jury heard the man's lawyer argue that the alleged crimes did not occur.
"As a matter of law he is an innocent man," the lawyer said.
The court heard the case boiled down to whether the daughter was a "reliable" witness.
"Is she credible? Can you rely on what she says?" the defence lawyer asked the jury.
He told them the events "didn't happen" and "none of it happened".
The prosecution said the girl told her mother of the alleged crimes in August 2021 and had subsequently written notes and produced drawings about what she said happened.
The prosecution also said an analysis of the father's mobile phone found three items in his deleted web history which demonstrated a "tendency to have an interest in father-daughter sexual activity".
The prosecution alleged the man watched two pornographic videos involving fathers and daughters and a third where a girl was forced into a sex act.
The trial continues.
If you or someone you know needs support, contact:
