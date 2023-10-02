Bendigo Advertiser
County Court trial of Bendigo dad accused of incest rape

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated October 3 2023 - 7:15am, first published 4:30am
A man has denied allegations he raped his daughter. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
A Bendigo father has denied all allegations he raped his daughter when she was aged between eight and nine years old during a County Court trial.

