Bendigo has recorded one of the driest and hottest Septembers on record, but the Bureau of Meteorology says rain is on the way.
It's welcome news following a September in which Bendigo recorded its highest monthly mean maximum temperature at 20.6 degrees Celsius.
The previous highest mean was 19 degrees Celsius in 2001.
Last month was also one of the driest on record in Bendigo, with just 10.6 mm of rainfall falling.
That number was well below the mean rainfall of 52.9mm and just 2.8mm higher than the lowest recorded September rainfall of 7.4mm in 2008.
Damaging wind gusts, heavy rainfall and thunderstorms have been forecast this week for Victoria, with eastern parts of the state on flood watch.
The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting up to 20mm of rain in Bendigo for Tuesday.
It comes as Australia faces a hot and dry spring and summer, with the bureau declaring an El Nino weather event.
A total fire ban was declared for Monday for the Mallee, which could signal the start of a fire season.
The CFA is yet to declare a fire danger period for any municipalities in central Victoria, however the City of Greater Bendigo has urged landholders in the region to prepare themselves and their property for bushfires.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.