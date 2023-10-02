Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Hot and dry start to Bendigo's spring as BoM forecasts rain

Jonathon Magrath
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated October 2 2023 - 7:22pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo recorded its hottest September ever, and one of the driest. Picture by Darren Howe
Bendigo recorded its hottest September ever, and one of the driest. Picture by Darren Howe

Bendigo has recorded one of the driest and hottest Septembers on record, but the Bureau of Meteorology says rain is on the way.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathon Magrath

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.