Six feminine fashion trends that have stood the test of time

This is branded content.
We've all been there - you're scrolling through Instagram or TikTok, only to be enticed by an ad that is trying to sell you the latest trend in fashion.
Keeping up with the fashion fads of the moment can be terribly exciting, but also has the potential to devastate your wallet and leave you with an excess of clothing that you barely ever use.
Thankfully, classic designs stick around, no matter how many years go by.
If you are someone who is looking to update your wardrobe with pieces that are timeless and guaranteed to remain relevant even 20 years down the line, you'll want to stick around for today's article.
Today, we share six feminine fashions trends that have stood the test of time - because modern fads may come and go, but dependable essentials are here to stay.
Read on to find out more.
One of the most iconic feminine fashion trends that has lasted the test of time is none other than the little black dress.
As early as 1926 (when it first entered the style consciousness), this simple yet elegant ensemble single handedly democratised fashion. It's short length and simplicity meant that any woman could afford to be chic.
Fast forward to 1961, and a new wave of obsession over the LBD emerged thanks to Audrey Hepburn's iconic little black dress that she wore in the romantic comedy film Breakfast at Tiffany's.
In 2022, the LBD continues to hold a special place in the hearts of women all around the world. Whether you're attending a glamorous birthday party, office mixer or simply hitting the town, the little black dress is still the infallible all-rounder.
It is the perfect outfit regardless of body shape or size, and there are dozens of styles and cuttings available at boutiques and clothing stores like Forever New, and as a bonus, when you you purchase eligible items, Qantas shopping allows you to Earn Qantas Points, how could you say no to that?
While cigarettes may no longer be in fashion, cigarette pants are a whole different story.
Also known as pencil pants, stovepipe pants or slim-fit pants, these trousers have a snug fit through the legs and end in a small leg opening for an ultra-chic look.
First popular in the 1950s, cigarette pants are the perfect trousers for work or can be styled differently for an elegant take on an evening outfit.
These tried and tested bottoms can be worn in a variety of colours, prints and materials, but if you are looking for a timeless wardrobe investment, we suggest choosing a pair that is monochromatic and plain, as these are the classic designs.
Explore 5 different ways to style cigarette pants here.
For a fun, sophisticated and feminine outfit, look no further than the classic A-line dress.
This dress is the ultimate one-piece outfit and dates all the way back to the spring of 1955, when renowned French fashion designer Christian Dior released what he called "the A-line collection."
An A-line dress is the perfect outfit for an afternoon of shopping with friends, and can just as easily be dressed up with your favourite heels and a pearl necklace for date nights, cocktail parties, and even the office.
If you're looking to invest in an A-line dress, we highly recommend opting for one in black or one of the season's most popular prints, such as florals.
These designs remain timeless and classic, allowing you to bypass the trends in favour of tried-and-tested elegance that will stand the test of time.
88 years ago, in Autumn of 1934, Lady Levi's Jeans were introduced as the world's first jeans made exclusively for women.
Fast forward to today, and jeans are a wardrobe staple for almost every woman around the world.
The great thing about jeans is that they come in a myriad of different colours, textures, cuttings and styles, meaning that there is the perfect pair for everyone, regardless of personal style or body shape.
Jeans are incredibly versatile and make for the perfect trousers regardless of where you are headed.
Pair them with a pair of kitten heels and a clutch for a night out on the town, or rock your favourite graphic tee and sneakers on the weekend.
The possibilities are endless with a classic pair of denim!
Dressed up or down, there's a reason jeans have been popular for more than a century. Learn 10 ways to make your denim stand out in this article.
Cardigan sweaters have been around forever basically forever as far as modern fashion is concerned.
Since its conception in 1854, the cardigan has been cropping up in almost every era, from preppy '50s college wear to the modern cropped cardigan that has taken the fashion world by storm.
Regardless of whether you're team cropped or team oversized, a cardigan sweater is the perfect addition to any wardrobe.
If you're looking to keep warm and cosy throughout the day or seeking to layer an outfit for added dimension, a simple cardigan will always save the day.
Whether you wear it buttoned or unbuttoned, cropped or extra long, this classic wardrobe essential is excellent paired with trousers, leggings, skinny jeans, shorts or even a knee-length A-line skirt.
Learn how 5 fashion editors style the cardigan sweater here.
Fun Fact: Coco Chanel is credited with popularising cardigans for women because "she hated how tight-necked men's sweaters messed up her hair when she pulled them over her head."
Last but not least, no article about lasting feminine fashion trends is complete without mentioning the classic button-up or button-down shirt.
For those who don't know, a button up shirt is any shirt that has buttons running up the front, while a button down shirt is the same but has additional buttons on the collar.
Simple.
No matter the event, you certainly cannot go wrong with classic white shirt - roll your sleeves up and wear it untucked with a pair of denim shorts for a lazy Sunday outfit; pair it with tailored pants, a bold belt and heels for a stunning look; or tuck it into a form-fitted A-line skirt for an office-chic look that is sure to get you the job.
Learn 16 ways to style a white button-down or button-up shirt here.
And there you have it - six feminine fashion trends that have stood the test of time.
The pieces mentioned above truly offer timeless chic to any wardrobe and are guaranteed to be considered fashionable in years to come - you have our word.
What are some of your favourite feminine fashion trends that have endured over the ages? Be sure to share your thoughts in the comments section below!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.