IN A SEASON in which he officiated his 500th career game, John Norton has claimed the Bendigo Umpires Association's field umpire of the year award.
Norton clocked up the individual milestone in the round three BFNL clash between Sandhurst and Golden Square in April, doing so alongside Dale Caldwell, who reached 300 senior games in the same game.
Fittingly both umpires were bestowed with BUA life membership at the association's presentation night.
READ MORE:
In other top awards, George Tzanidis won the boundary umpire of the year award and Paul Martin claimed the goal umpire of the year award.
The best first year umpire awards were won by Nathan Dunn (field), Nathan Broad (boundary) and Alaric Tibbett (goal).
Matilda Rose was the winner of the best first year junior umpire.
Field umpire of the year: John Norton.
Boundary umpire of the year: George Tzanidis.
Goal umpire of the year: Paul Martin.
Best first year field umpire: Nathan Dunn.
Best first year boundary umpire: Nathan Broad.
Best first year goal umpire: Alaric Tibbett.
Most improved field umpire: Stuart McKenzie.
Most improved boundary umpire: Astin Clayton.
Most improved goal umpire: Patrick Sigg.
Life member scholarship: Thomas Reid.
Best first year junior umpire: Matilda Rose.
Stephen McEwen encouragement award: Mark Huxtable.
Kevin Monk best clubman award: Alan Aylward.
Tim Donnelly BJFL umpire award: Coby Hilson.
AFL Vic community umpire award: Will Robinson.
Life membership: Dale Caldwell and John Norton.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.