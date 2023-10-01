Bendigo Jockey Club grandstand undergoes restorative works

HORSE racing was one of the first sporting activities undertaken in the Bendigo region, with formal race records dating as far back as 1854.
The Bendigo Racecourse remains a location of significance for the community.
It has been a place where the community has gathered, socialised and celebrated.
The racecourse was also used as a location for Defence Department training during both World War I and World War II.
The current federation-era grandstand was built in 1902.
It is a building of local heritage significance on the racecourse land and in Bendigo itself.
The striking red brick structure with a gabled roof on iron trusses, detailed timber and iron lattice and raked seating is a popular viewing spot for locals and is well recognised by racing purists.
The Bendigo Advertiser from 1902 suggested the construction cost 2253 pounds to build, and remarked it was 'probably the finest grandstand out of the metropolis'.
"Just imagine if those walls could talk," quipped Bendigo Jockey Club CEO Rob Heinjus.
"It probably still is one of the more beautiful federation grandstands in the state."
In the winter of 2023, the Bendigo heritage grandstand has undergone a works program to refurbish and restore the 120-year-old building.
"Our history is an important element of defining who we are as a 165-year-old racing club," Heinjus said.
"We recognise the importance of maintaining a connection to the past, and the heritage grandstand is an obvious and stunning relic of times past."
The Bendigo Jockey Club invested more than $150,000 in a works program to restore the grandstand to its former beauty.
This was the first time in more than 15 years restorative works had been completed.
"Investing club funds back into our facilities is challenging at times, but this was an important project for the Bendigo Jockey Club," said BJC chairman Jack Lyons.
"We couldn't be happier with the result and can't wait to see it packed to the rafters on Bendigo Cup day."
Heinjus said spring racing was the ideal time to showcase the heritage building to the broader community in Bendigo.
"It's such a picturesque building, we wanted to show it off this year," he said.
"You know it's the perfect backdrop for selfies too."
The Bendigo Jockey Club's next race meeting is on Sunday, October 8, for Community Race Day. The Bendigo Cup will be staged on Wednesday, November 1.
