Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

Bendigo Jockey Club grandstand undergoes restorative works

Updated October 2 2023 - 4:13pm, first published 9:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Bendigo Jockey Club has completed $150,000 in restorative works on its heritage grandstand.
The Bendigo Jockey Club has completed $150,000 in restorative works on its heritage grandstand.

HORSE racing was one of the first sporting activities undertaken in the Bendigo region, with formal race records dating as far back as 1854.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.