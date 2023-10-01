Bendigo Advertiser
CFA declares October 2 a total fire ban day for Mallee regions

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated October 1 2023 - 6:31pm, first published 4:52pm
No fires are allowed to be lit in open air on a total fire ban day. Picture by Peter Weaving
Residents in the Mallee region will need to prepare for October 2 to be a total fire ban day, the CFA has said.

