Residents in the Mallee region will need to prepare for October 2 to be a total fire ban day, the CFA has said.
The organisation made the declaration on October 1 after they said conditions in the area would be classified as "extreme".
"CFA advises people living in areas at risk of fire to activate their bush fire plan," a CFA spokesperson said.
MORE NEWS:
As of October 1, the fire danger period had not been activated for the Greater Bendigo, Macedon Ranges, Mount Alexander, Buloke or Loddon local government areas.
On a total fire ban day, no fires are allowed to be lit in open air from 12.01am until 11.59pm.
During a total fire ban day, people are not allowed to:
The Mallee region includes the Buloke and Gannawarra shire areas.
Find out more about what can or can't be done during this period online at cfa.vic.gov.au
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.