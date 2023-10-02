A Bendigo woman described as the "loveliest mum in the world" has celebrated a life milestone.
Delia Bloomfield celebrated her 100th birthday surrounded by family and friends on October 1.
Her daughter Lorraine Boyd said the Sunday lunch at the Foundry Hotel Complex was a way to give Mrs Bloomfield "good memories" on her special day.
"She would do anything for anyone," Mrs Boyd said.
"We wanted to do something nice for mum."
Mrs Bloomfield moved to Bendigo with husband Fred over a decade ago and she stood by her husband's side while he worked on major waterways in the region such as Lake Eppalock, Cairn Curran and Laanecoorie reservoirs.
The couple also celebrated 60 years of marriage while living together in the city before Mr Bloomfield passed away in 2006.
Mrs Bloomfield has lived at Bupa Aged Care Bendigo for the last 10 years and has found friendship in her local church group.
"Mum was brought up Catholic, but turned Seventh-day Adventist and found a lot of wonderful friends through that," Mrs Boyd said.
"She just loves them, they mean everything to her."
Mrs Boyd said the words to her favourite song, a hymn called One Day at a Time, are words she lives by.
"Her secret to getting to 100 is to live one day at a time," she said.
"Even though she's been in care, she's not there to die, she's there to live.
"She makes her bed every day and walks around Bupa and keeps herself active."
