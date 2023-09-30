A new league president and a return to traditional two-day cricket - it's been an off-season of change for the Emu Valley Cricket Association.
Greg Bailey is the new president of the EVCA after long-standing boss Ron Gray stepped down in the off-season.
Bailey admitted he had big shoes to fill after Gray's long reign as president.
"There's bound to be issues that will arise through the season,'' Bailey said.
"I spent the last 11 years on the committee and the last eight years as vice-president, so there's nothing there that is going to phase me too much.
"It's just a matter of working through things together."
The division one and division two competitions hit-off on Saturday, October 7.
Bailey said the league was in strong shape.
"Like everyone, we'll have some issues with the new PlayHQ (scoring and administration) system, so that will be fun,'' he said.
"Apart from that everything seems to be going well.
"I haven't had any clubs come to me and say they're really struggling for numbers.
"We've still got three weeks to go until we start division three. That was a conscious decision to give clubs some extra time to get everything in order."
The league has reverted to its traditional fixture of nine two-day rounds and three one-day rounds.
The full one-day fixture that the league employed over the past three seasons was popular, but Bailey said the time was right to return to two-day games.
"Probably 90 per cent of the clubs were happy to go with two-day cricket,'' Bailey said.
"Most of our clubs prefer two-day cricket and we're looking forward to getting back into it."
The division one season starts with a one-day round.
Marong hosts Axe Creek at Malone Park, United is at home to California Gully and Mandurang travels to West Bendigo.
Sedgwick, Spring Gully and Emu Creek have the bye in round one.
The other two rounds of one-day matches will be played directly after the Christmas break on January 6 and 13.
The EVCA's midweek Twenty20 competition is expected to hit-off late next month.
"We're looking at starting the Twenty20 season in late November and get a couple of rounds in before Christmas and then three rounds after Christmas,'' Bailey said.
"The finals will be the same set-up as last season and each club can continue to have one marquee player per game."
ROUND 1 - October 7
Marong v Axe Creek
United v California Gully
West Bendigo v Mandurang
Bye - Emu Creek, Sedgwick, Spring Gully
ROUND 2 - October 14-21
Sedgwick v Axe Creek
United v Emu Creek
Spring Gully v West Bendigo
California Gully v Mandurang
Bye - Marong
ROUND 3 - October 28-November 4
United v Sedgwick
West Bendigo v Marong
Mandurang v Emu Creek
Spring Gully v California Gully
ROUND 4 - November 11-18
Axe Creek v United
Sedgwick v Mandurang
Marong v California Gully
Emu Creek v Spring Gully
Bye - West Bendigo
ROUND 5 - November 25-December 2
West Bendigo v Axe Creek
Mandurang v United
Spring Gully v Sedgwick
Marong v Emu Creek
Bye - California Gully
ROUND 6 - December 9-16
Axe Creek v Mandurang
West Bendigo v California Gully
United v Spring Gully
Sedgwick v Marong
Bye - Emu Creek
ROUND 7 - January 6
Mandurang v Emu Creek
Spring Gully v Marong
Sedgwick v California Gully
Bye - Axe Creek, United, West Bendigo
ROUND 8 - January 13
Axe Creek v Sedgwick
Emu Creek v United
Spring Gully v West Bendigo
Bye - California Gully, Mandurang, Marong
ROUND 9 - January 20-27
California Gully v Axe Creek
Spring Gully v Mandurang
Emu Creek v West Bendigo
Marong v United
Bye - Sedgwick
ROUND 10 - February 3-10
Axe Creek v Spring Gully
California Gully v Emu Creek
Mandurang v Marong
West Bendigo v Sedgwick
Bye - United
ROUND 11 - February 17-24
Emu Creek v Axe Creek
Marong v Spring Gully
Sedgwick v California Gully
United v West Bendigo
Bye - Mandurang
ROUND 12 - March 2-9
Axe Creek v Marong
Emu Creek v Sedgwick
California Gully v United
Mandurang v West Bendigo
Bye - Spring Gully
SEMI-FINALS - March 16-17
GRAND FINAL - March 23-24
