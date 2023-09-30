There was a big crowd for the big event at Mister Bobs Sports Bar at the Foundry Hotel on Saturday.
Among those who had come to enjoy the action were a clear majority of Magpies fans, but a scattering of Brisbane supporters weren't shy about making their feelings known.
Others came in Richmond, North Melbourne or St Kilda jerseys and were clearly less stressed about the day's goings-on.
The footy finale was an occasion that brought various groups together for a celebratory long weekend drink.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Nothwithstanding the cocktails, wine and beers that were flowing, as the score seesawed back and forth there was hardly a set of eyeballs not locked on the overhead screens.
But despite tensions running at fever pitch there was a good natured atmosphere throughout the thrilling game.
Spirits on the sunny spring grand final day were high, erupting periodically into good natured cheers and yelling.
With Collingwood four points ahead as the siren sounded, their fans exploded into fist pumping, hugs and howls of victory.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.