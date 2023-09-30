Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Good natured Mister Bobs crowd for Pies V Lions grand final

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated September 30 2023 - 8:34pm, first published 7:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There was a big crowd for the big event at Mister Bobs Sports Bar at the Foundry Hotel on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.