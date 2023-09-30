Book fair browser Trevor Bryant couldn't bear to watch Collingwood play on Saturday afternoon, he said.
"I'm a nervous, four-eyed supporter and if it's too close I can't watch it."
Instead he was shopping for second-hand books at Tom Tweed Stadium.
There was plenty to distract the avid Pies fan, from books in nearly 40 categories to games and CDs.
He had so far picked up "a local gem" in Lauren Mitchell's Whipstick - Stories from Central Victoria and was pretty happy with an Australian Story collection.
"This is fantastic, this will keep us occupied for an hour or two," he said.
Bendigo Foodshare's grand final weekend book fair raised $17,000 on its first day.
While custom had slowed to steady, organisers were hoping for another $5000 on Saturday, coordinator Garth Keech said.
The money was going to underwrite a wide range of programs and activities run by the decade-old organisation.
That was very important to the mainly volunteer-run enterprise, whose primary focus is addressing food insecurity, board member Margaret Keech OAM said.
"We doubled our workload over Covid, and it has stayed that way, with the cost of living increases," she said.
With a lot of the money Foodshare receives coming from variable donations and grants, "having this as a stable source of income makes a big difference, it's basically an underpinning of the funds," she said.
Trish Pool, who was back for a second day on Saturday, was a huge fan of Foodshare as well as of books.
Having brought her daughter there shopping the previous day she had quickly amassed a bag-full of buys of her own.
"It's a treasure trove of random possibilities," she said.
"You find really random stuff and cool memoirs and autobiographies by people you didn't even know had written a book."
Customer Kimberley Height was thrilled she had found some African literature.
Having lived in both Malawi and Tanzania, "African books are kind of my weakness," she said.
Meanwhile Bob Brazill, from Eaglehawk, was glad to have picked up a book on cigars.
"I smoke cigars so it's nice to find out about them," he said.
He also bought a history of the Great War for his son-in-law, a book on knots and another on the invention of photography.
There are always more books to find, Garth Keech said, with the bins regularly refreshed.
And all the volumes and other items were generously donated by the people of Bendigo.
The Foodshare book fair is open until 5pm on Saturday and from 9am to 1pm on on Sunday, October 1.
