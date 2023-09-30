Bendigo Advertiser
Successful Harvest Moon Festival for Bendigo Chinese Association

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated September 30 2023 - 12:52pm, first published 12:45pm
The Bendigo Chinese Association's annual Harvest Moon Festival celebration drew a healthy crowd on Friday night for fireworks, food, thanksgiving and lion dancing.

JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

Local News

