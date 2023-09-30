The Bendigo Chinese Association's annual Harvest Moon Festival celebration drew a healthy crowd on Friday night for fireworks, food, thanksgiving and lion dancing.
The event, held at the Dai Gum San Chinese precinct, this year included a ceremony to "bring to life" two new lions recently arrived from Hong Kong, along with a performance by Gwong Loong - the 30m long "Bright Dragon".
IN OTHER NEWS:
Harvest Moon is an important celebration for Chinese people, wherever they live, the Bendigo Chinese Association said, but it is also observed by a range of other peoples.
"For many cultures around the world, the Harvest Moon Festival celebrates three fundamental concepts that are closely tied to one another: the gathering or reunion of family and friends ; thanksgiving for a plentiful harvest and for harmonious relationships; and the hope for longevity and prosperity," the association said.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.