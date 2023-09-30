Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo footy fans take trains to Melbourne for grand final

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated September 30 2023 - 11:27am, first published 11:04am
Bendigo station was abuzz this morning with travellers headed to the city for a big day of entertainment.

