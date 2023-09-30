I'm a Melbourne supporter but I'm an MCC member and was lucky enough to get a seat in the ballot so I'm going today. There were so many Collingwood supporters who didn't get one that I thought it'd be wrong not to go. My sisters, who are Collingwood supporters, will be there. I've been to many grand finals over the years as a Melbourne supporter but couldn't go to the last one, against Footscray in Perth, because of Covid. Some bloke, a Melbourne supporter, who went there and broke the rules ended up in jail. I think I have to barrack for Collingwood today.

