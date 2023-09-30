Bendigo station was abuzz this morning with travellers headed to the city for a big day of entertainment.
While many were decked out in black and white, and a few in maroon, blue and gold, not everyone was planning to take in the game, with the Royal Show and theatre shows also beckoning Bendigo visitors.
Those with tickets to the MCG felt lucky to have them, aware that many had missed out.
But some supporters were undeterred, with plans to watch from outside the grounds or in licensed venues in Melbourne.
Either way supporters of both teams were nervous while those with no skin in the game looked set to have a much more relaxed Saturday afternoon.
Maria Williams
I've never been to a grand final but I've barracked for Collingwood all my life - thanks to my brother brainwashing me. I'm looking forward to it and I think Collingwood will win. I do have a sister who barracks for Brisbane though so that'll be my consolation prize if they don't - that she'll win.
Ross Douglas
I'm a Melbourne supporter but I'm an MCC member and was lucky enough to get a seat in the ballot so I'm going today. There were so many Collingwood supporters who didn't get one that I thought it'd be wrong not to go. My sisters, who are Collingwood supporters, will be there. I've been to many grand finals over the years as a Melbourne supporter but couldn't go to the last one, against Footscray in Perth, because of Covid. Some bloke, a Melbourne supporter, who went there and broke the rules ended up in jail. I think I have to barrack for Collingwood today.
Mat Collins
I'm going to the footy and the others are all going to the [Royal Melbourne] show. It's the first time for Harry to go to the show. I went in the ballot with my Lions membership for a ticket. I'm probably more nervous than excited about it. Hopefully it'll be worth the trip.
Meg Cooke and Anthony Free
Meg: I'm an AFL member so we had friends that sat down in line in Bendigo from Wednesday to get the tickets. We're very lucky. There's a lot of people who missed out on them. We went to the grand final in 2018 so we know how [losing one] feels. Collingwood's just got to win.
Sue and Natasha Chitlock
We're not footy fans - unless Richmond are winning! We're going to a matinee of Moulin Rouge. The reviewers are saying this is the best show they've ever seen but we love musicals. We'll go and see anything.
Lisa Laker
I just hope we win. I went to Collingwood-Brisbane a few years ago and they lost, so I'm hoping for redemption today. My cousin's an AFL member and got a ticket for me.
Andrew Grant and Max Chapman
We're both Collingwood fans but tickets were way too expensive. We're going to watch the game outside the MCG or maybe at a pub. Brisbane will have a bit of an advantage because of the heat but otherwise - up the Pies!
Andrew Watson and Lorraine Rizio
Andrew: We couldn't get tickets so we're going to a venue in South Melbourne, Bells Hotel, to watch the game and catching up with my sons. I've been a Collingwood supporter since I was knee high to a grasshopper and an AFL member for 30 years. I still carry on about it like a grasshopper!
Lorraine: My brother got me into Collingwood when I was in my 20s. It's funny because I used to own a hotel in Richmond where all the Collingwood and other players would come in but I wasn't interested then and never took any notice. The Riverside Inn was quite famous for all its footballers.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.