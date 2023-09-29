Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

World Cup campaign an ideal way for Strauch to make a splash

Updated September 29 2023 - 6:04pm, first published 5:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jenna Strauch is back in the Australian squad for the World Cup in Europe. Picture by Darren Howe
Jenna Strauch is back in the Australian squad for the World Cup in Europe. Picture by Darren Howe

Bendigo's Jenna Strauch will make her return to the swimming pool from a knee injury in Europe next week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.