Bendigo's Jenna Strauch will make her return to the swimming pool from a knee injury in Europe next week.
The knee injury forced Strauch to miss the World Championships in Japan earlier this year.
She's declared herself fit to compete in the World Cup - a three weekend series in Berlin, Athens and Budapest through October.
"I haven't really tested myself for some time ... my last competitive swim was Nationals in April, so this is a great opportunity to get some quality racing," Strauch said.
"Watching the world championships from the sideline was great motivation for me and the racing in Europe will also allow me to test out the knee under heavy load."
With the Paris Olympics less than one year away, the European tour will be an important series for Strauch.
National head coach Rohan Taylor said the return of Australia's premier female breaststroker was a major boost for the squad.
"Jenna is one of our athlete leaders, she's a world championship silver medallist and she brings a lot to this team," Taylor said.
"This World Cup campaign is all about giving the athletes coming back from injury or rest an opportunity to race - as well as exposing some of our younger swimmers to better competition and how to best handle the challenges of long-haul travel and racing.
"I can't wait to see who seizes the opportunity and puts their hand up ahead of Paris."
Financial incentives for winning at the World Cup include a USD$10,000 bonus for setting a world record as well as USD$10,000 bonus for athletes that complete a "crown" by winning the same event in all three cities.
