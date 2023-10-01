A man who experienced a psychotic episode that saw him jumping on cars and committing assault was deeply ashamed of his behaviour and accepted he needed to be medicated for the rest of his life.
The young man pleaded guilty in the Bendigo Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, September 28 to a range of serious offences committed over a three-day period in June 2022, including unlawful assault, criminal damage, threatening to inflict serious injury and making a threat to kill.
Lawyer Robert Morgan said his client had been in the manic phase of bipolar disorder when he committed the crimes and was suffering from delusional thoughts.
He thought he was God-like and believed his victim was a drug dealer, the court heard.
He had been seen dancing, singing and lying in Howard Street and had also stripped off his clothes and climbed a tree.
By the end of the three-day episode police judged he was unfit to be interviewed and took him to Bendigo Health's acute psychiatric unit, where he stayed for three weeks.
His client had little recollection of his "very out of character" behaviour, Mr Morgan said.
He had no prior convictions and had since strictly complied with his bail conditions and an intervention order protecting his victim.
"He appreciates he's caused cost, inconvenience and the loss of a sense of personal security to the victim," his lawyer said.
"That is his true character, your honour."
The accused came from a close and supportive family, the court heard.
However, since the sudden death of his mother several years before he had suffered from anxiety and developed other mental health conditions.
The court heard he had stopped taking his medication before the events of last year.
But since then he had "done something about his mental health".
He hadn't used illicit substances since the episode and had been taking medication, Mr Morgan said.
"He has really moved his life in a positive direction and his actions speak loudly, the lawyer said,
Since January the man had been in full-time work.
Magistrate Sharon McRae observed that to say the accused had gone "haywire" was an understatement.
"You went right off the rails here," she told him, advising that with his mental health problems, "taking magic mushrooms or whatever other illicit drugs" could only be a recipe for trouble.
Despite the severity of the charges, the magistrate agreed a diversion order was appropriate, ordering the man to pay $1049 in restitution costs and $500 to the court fund.
She also ordered him to continue to engage with treatment.
"You must follow the directions of your doctors," she said.
