Our Precious Things: in my case, it's my parents

We've launched a series called Our Precious Things, a stunning collection of images from ACM photographers which highlight how valuable the older members of our society are.
In a world that glorifies youth, we are seeking to show the wisdom, wit and verve of the generations over 85.
My parents fall into that group, a sage 92-year-old with a love of Hawaiian steel guitar music and chocolate, a feisty 87 year old with a love of fashion and an encyclopedic knowledge of stars from the Golden Age of cinema.
Together they forged a life with family at its heart and gave me the greatest gift a daughter could ask for - freedom to be myself.
Even when I flew the coop and ended up half a world a way they were supportive. Not a lick of "when will you be back".
Even when I ended up in some pretty dodgy war-torn countries on backpacking adventurers they didn't try to stop me.
Long before #metoo came along they encouraged me to stand up for myself.
Their love and guidance has been my precious thing. My rock.
Juanita Greville, Editor
