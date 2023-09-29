Strauch adds to family legacy with Golden Square premiership

There's no more revered name at Golden Square Football Netball Club than Strauch.
Neville Strauch played 217 games, won a premiership in 1964, was a club best and fairest winner and multiple inter-league representative. He went on to coach the Bulldogs and the BFNL inter-league squad.
Neville's son Dean was arguably Golden Square's greatest player from the mid-1980s through to the early 1990s.
Dean was a premiership player, two-time best and fairest winner, two-time Nalder Medal winner and VCFL representative.
Now a third generation of the Strauch family is a BFNL premiership player after Tom Strauch - Dean's son - helped the Dogs to a thrilling grand final win over Sandhurst last weekend.
"It means a lot to me,'' Tom Strauch said.
"To be the third generation of the family to win a flag with Golden Square is special. It adds a bit more to it.
"I'd played in a few junior flags, but to get a senior flag at a club I sort of grew up with feels great."
Tom Strauch enhanced his reputation with a great finals series.
He was named best for Square in the qualifying final win over Strathfieldsaye and was named third best in the grand final win over Sandhurst.
In the grand final he had 15 possessions, three marks, four clearances and eight tackles.
"Finals is when you can make yourself known because it's a step up,'' Tom Strauch said.
"It's when you want to play your best footy. It was good to play well."
The 22-year-old spent most of the season on the wing for the Dogs, but he was also a Mr Fix It of sorts.
His height and athleticism allowed coach Christian Carter to use him as a back-up ruckman, in a key forward post or even in defence.
"To be honest, I don't mind running around on the wing,'' Strauch admitted.
"I'm happy to play wherever I'm needed. It's good to vary it up a bit."
With his best footy in front of him, Strauch is excited about what lies ahead at Golden Square.
"We've got a really good group of young players at the club,'' he said.
"Winning this one just pushes you to want it even more next year."
