Keen Bendigo football fans made their way down to the grand final day parade in Melbourne on the train - with plenty of black and white on show.
The Bendigo Advertiser bumped into several Collingwood supporters keen to cheer on their team at the train station but there were no Lions, at least decked out in kit, heading to the concrete jungle.
Families heading down included the Hammer clan - with 11-year-old Layla, nine-year-old Denzel and their dad Dean excited to see their favourite players.
Six-year-old Max, who had been visiting friends in the region, was also super pumped to be heading down with dad Nathan.
Another Bendigo train passenger and keen Collingwood supporter passing by said he went to the parade when his children were little but not so much now. He will be there for the big day on Saturday to cheer on his beloved side.
Bendigo teens Olivia Hartney and Jasmine O'Dwyer were also on the train to Melbourne with their Pies merchandise - supporting the team as they have done their whole lives. They were decked out in scarves and Ms Hartney's special edition 2019 Indigenous round jumper.
At the time of its release, retired Collingwood and Geelong star Travis Varcoe, who played 92 games for the Pies, said it was about the football community wrapping themselves around his family after the death of his sister.
The artwork was done by Mr Varcoe's sister-in-law Lee-Anne Miller to honour his late sister Maggie Varcoe.
Maggie died in August 2018 after an on-field collision while she was playing in the Adelaide Footy League grand final.
"It brings together all of the elements of being a Collingwood person and acknowledges them for their support in good times and bad," Mr Varcoe said at the time.
That sentiment is sure to ring true for Saturday's match for both clubs - even if Bendigo crowds seem decidedly on the side of the Victorian - and arguably most divisive - team.
