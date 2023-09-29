Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo council Hargreaves Mall plan includes more movies, sport

Tom O'Callaghan
September 30 2023 - 5:30am
The big screen in Hargreaves Mall. Picture by Tom O'Callaghan
Ten movies, major sporting events and video games broadcasts are all on the cards for the big screen in the Hargreaves Mall as part of moves to revamp the space.

