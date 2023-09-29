Ten movies, major sporting events and video games broadcasts are all on the cards for the big screen in the Hargreaves Mall as part of moves to revamp the space.
The AFL grand final will be broadcast on September 30 and a fortnight of school holiday events from musicians to Lego and Vikings have been keeping the kids amused.
The council is also aiming to draw more people into the mall for big sporting events, including the Australian Open and Formula One.
This would follow on from the set-up for the 2023's Women's FIFA World Cup, which had seating and heating, and food venues stayed open late.
There is even talk of a Bollywood movie, mayor Andrea Metcalf said.
"We've got a large Indian community in Bendigo, so we could have a movie on the big screen with food vans," she said.
The council wants 10 movie events over 12 months along with video games broadcast on the big screen for e-sport and Mario Kart competitions.
The screen could also show everything from local football and netball to fitness workouts.
Three Christmas movies are expected to run in the lead up to the festive season as part of a program including entertainment, art and activities over three weeks.
Fund have also been set aside for security at the Moonlight Markets and other programs throughout the year.
Much of a $159,000 budget (excluding marketing and some after costs) for the changes is coming out of money saved because the council has postponed other works, Cr Metcalf said.
The council hooked up the big screen in 2022, 11 years after it unveiled the new mall.
Councillors have voted on a three year plan to deal with cleanliness, graffiti, anti-social behaviour and high business vacancy rates in the mall.
Reforms include a "business activation officer" to help fill empty shops, though the mayor stressed that action on that front was ultimately up to the private sector.
"I don't know what that officer's recommendations will be but it will be about working with businesses into the mall," Cr Metcalf said.
Almost a dozen shop floors are empty in the Mall, some of which stand completely derelict.
Some are earmarked for change, including the old Cotton On Body space that Bendigo Vinyl wants to move into.
