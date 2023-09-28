Where to watch the 2023 AFL Grand Final in Bendigo

The last Saturday in September is here, and the city is gearing up to watch the big dance.
All week one-eyed supporters have been showing their AFL Grand Final flair, wearing black and white stripes or blue and maroon while they do their shopping or walk around Bendigo CBD.
We don't know who will come out on top out of Brisbane and Collingwood yet.
What we do know is the best places to watch the game around Bendigo.
Here's our top picks.
If you're a footy fan, the biggest screen in Bendigo will be the place to watch the game.
City of Greater Bendigo are setting up chairs and umbrellas in front of the Hargreaves Mall big screen, expecting Saturday shoppers to weave in and out of stores while checking the score.
The big screen screened the night-time Matilda's, England showdown during the Women's World Cup, and with the Grand Final played during the day we recommend heading down early to get a seat.
If you prefer to have a cold beer, wine or meal in front of you while watching the game than look no further, Bendigo is home to some of the best pubs in the state.
Queens Arms Hotel in Quarry Hill has been a just out of town favourite ever since its first bricks were laid.
Even better, the QA bar has a TV wall that looks like a wall at an electronics store, meaning you won't miss a beat of the game.
The bar can fill up, get down early.
Bendigo's self proclaimed "best place in town to watch" the Grand Final, Mister Bobs Sports Bar is offering bookings in the booths, bar areas or courtyard. Range of drinks and great food available all day. Pre-purchase your tickets to secure a table for you and the whole crew. Limited room for walk ins.
The Rifle Brigade on View Street was a single storey Hotel until replaced by the current two story hotel in 1887.
With an expansive beer garden (it's going to be warm), its a great place to watch the game on Saturday.
Pub fare is one of the things the Rifle does best - we recommend the plum chicken Parma (a fresh take on the old classic).
