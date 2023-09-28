When the internet drops out yet again as you ride the rails down to Melbourne you can rest assured that mobile coverage has improved in recent years, though maybe not quite enough.
I have been on multiple train trips in the last few weeks to check claims the network has actually improved, and I've taken my phone and laptop to see if it is good enough to work with.
It should. The government spent $18 million in 2018 on fixes and said it would add $20 million a year in productivity gains as people like me worked merrily away thanks to Australia-first technological changes.
The problem, I have discovered, is not that the internet along the route goes dead for ages. It is the patchiness of the connection.
We live in an age where connection to devices is increasingly non-negotiable, especially if we need to work off devices like laptops.
This story was written on a system that has to stay connected to the internet if I am to save my work. So all those two and 10 minute internet drop-outs on the Bendigo line add up to a sizeable productivity drain.
It sure is frustrating, Be.Bendigo chief executive Rob Herbert says.
He has fielded complaints from business leaders who would like improvements, and not just along the trainline.
"Those that travel abroad come back with stories about never seeming to have an issue, yet we can go 30 minutes out of Bendigo and cannot get coverage," Mr Herbert says.
Patchy reception is not the only problem for people travelling south on the train line.
Not every seat comes with a tray table to rest a laptop, and very few are close to power sockets.
I went searching in a train station for publicly accessible power sockets and found none in multiple passenger lounges, though I did find some in a wider bus area, at the base of giant pillars in a concrete expanse that smelled faintly of urine.
Someone would likely have come along that day to clean the urine up.
If only it was as easy to fix the internet.
