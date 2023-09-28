Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
Opinion

We can do better than patchy internet on Bendigo train | Opinion

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
September 29 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A train arriving at Bendigo station. Picture by Glenn Daniels
A train arriving at Bendigo station. Picture by Glenn Daniels

When the internet drops out yet again as you ride the rails down to Melbourne you can rest assured that mobile coverage has improved in recent years, though maybe not quite enough.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.