Learn snake safety with daily demonstration sessions

Snake Safe Victoria will be hosting half hour demonstrations during the Field Days to educate visitors about Australia's amazing native wildlife. Picture supplied

Fosterville Gold Mine have once again come on board as a sponsor to assist with promoting community awareness around reptiles and snakes.



"After being a huge hit with the crowds in 2022, we are excited for Snake Safe Victoria to be attending this year's event, with daily demonstrations and a wildlife display," a spokesperson for the Elmore Field Days said.

The display will feature a range of Australian wildlife for you to look at and explore.

Throughout the three days Snake Safe Victoria will be conducting half hour demonstrations, one will be on venomous snakes and snake safety and the second is a wildlife show featuring snakes, crocodiles, wallabies, goannas, lizards, dingoes and more.

The focus of the demonstration will not only be about the snakes themselves but will include information on snake safety.



They will discuss the main types of snakes you might encounter in Victoria, and some tips on what to do when confronted by a snake and techniques to avoid being bitten.



Their talks will educate that snakes are not an aggressive species, but more often than not defensive, meaning if you leave them alone then they will leave you alone.



However, they also know that in the country this isn't always possible, so they offer advice on how to treat a snake bite.

Snake Safe Victoria will also have snake bite kits and merchandise to purchase for your summer adventures.



Additionally, there will also be the chance for some photos, with proceeds going back into wildlife conservation.



Don't miss the opportunity to have an up close and personal experience with some of Australia's incredible species.

