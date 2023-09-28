From humble beginnings in 1964, Elmore Field Days has gained recognition as one of Australia's premier agricultural field days.
The 60th anniversary is the result of decades of hard work and dedication from volunteer committees and sub-committees, community groups, longstanding exhibitors, sponsors, and many others who have helped facilitate this extraordinary event over the years.
As a community owned and run, not-for-profit organisation, Elmore Field Days is focused on providing an unbiased service to agriculture and community with flow on economic benefit to regional areas.
"While we have grown, we have never lost sight of our original purpose - to give primary producers the opportunity to learn about the very latest in farming, and to give manufacturers the opportunity to display and demonstrate those innovations," the committee says on the Elmore Field Days website - elmorefielddays.com.au/about/our-history
"By staying true to these purposes, Elmore Field Days is as relevant today as it was 60 years ago."
The site on which the event is held is not only used for the Elmore Field Days but has expanded to incorporate the Elmore Events Centre and the Elmore Equestrian Park.
The anniversary was recently celebrated with a dinner on site at the George Holmberg Pavilion, surrounded by committee, members, staff, long standing exhibitors, community groups and sponsors.
"With a strong commitment to innovation in all forms, Elmore Field Days constantly strives to make every event better than the last."
It is great to be involved in an organisation that puts so much back to the community- David Trewick
The Elmore District Machinery Field Days committee was formed by local community members in 1964, and has been run by volunteers ever since. Today, the organisation is still owned and run by the community with 25 volunteer committee members currently involved. The organisation would not be what it is today if it wasn't for the decades of hard work and dedication from subsequent volunteer committees and sub-committees to ensure every event is even more successful than the last.
Former Elmore Field Days president David Trewick said many past and present members have been afforded the opportunity to complete courses and learn life and business skills through volunteering on the committee.
"It is great to be involved in an organisation that puts so much back to the community and its members," he said. More than 300 volunteers will be helping during the annual event to look after everything from parcel pick up, parking, waste management and parenting centre and much more.
"We rely on the volunteers for support during the event and they rely on us for the support we give back to the community".
Earlybird tickets are available online and limited tickets will be available at the gate (plus there's free entry for children under 12).
Fosterville Gold Mine have once again come on board as a sponsor to assist with promoting community awareness around reptiles and snakes.
"After being a huge hit with the crowds in 2022, we are excited for Snake Safe Victoria to be attending this year's event, with daily demonstrations and a wildlife display," a spokesperson for the Elmore Field Days said.
The display will feature a range of Australian wildlife for you to look at and explore.
Throughout the three days Snake Safe Victoria will be conducting half hour demonstrations, one will be on venomous snakes and snake safety and the second is a wildlife show featuring snakes, crocodiles, wallabies, goannas, lizards, dingoes and more.
The focus of the demonstration will not only be about the snakes themselves but will include information on snake safety.
They will discuss the main types of snakes you might encounter in Victoria, and some tips on what to do when confronted by a snake and techniques to avoid being bitten.
Their talks will educate that snakes are not an aggressive species, but more often than not defensive, meaning if you leave them alone then they will leave you alone.
However, they also know that in the country this isn't always possible, so they offer advice on how to treat a snake bite.
Snake Safe Victoria will also have snake bite kits and merchandise to purchase for your summer adventures.
Additionally, there will also be the chance for some photos, with proceeds going back into wildlife conservation.
Don't miss the opportunity to have an up close and personal experience with some of Australia's incredible species.
Fosterville Gold Mine is the largest gold producer in Victoria. It's an underground operation 20km from Bendigo. Modern-day mining began in 2005, and in 2016 the ultra-high-grade Swan Zone was discovered, transforming Fosterville into one of the world's richest gold mines.
Meanwhile, you can follow Snake Safe Victoria on Facebook or Instagram.
This year's iconic Elmore Field Days are set to be bigger and better than ever with the event enjoying 60 years as a key part of the rural community and a staple in everyone's agricultural calendar.
Since the first event in 1964, the Elmore Field Days site has grown from the original site by the Campaspe River, to the current location which covers more than 32 hectares and has around 700 unique exhibitors - some of which were at the original field days, and still exhibit every year.
With plenty to see and do, visitors are sure to discover all the latest advances in agricultural machinery and technology across three big days.
From tools and hardware, through to pools and tractors, machinery, plants, arts and crafts, steel yards, fashion and livestock equipment, you will be sure to find what you need at the Elmore Field Days.
Adding excitement to this year's event, there are plenty of activities happening from shearing and wool handling demonstrations, displays on a multitude of farming and agricultural interests to camel rides, as well as reptile and wildlife displays.
The Bendigo Marketplace also has free activities for the kids, including a Mobile Playzone.
This year, the committee welcomes the Sandy Creek Clydesdales on board and they will have several of their gorgeous Clydesdales onsite throughout the event, as well as blacksmith demonstrations and carriage rides.
The 2023 Elmore Field Days will be held from October 3-5 at the Elmore Events Centre, 48 Rosaia Rd, Elmore. The gates will be open from 8.30am to 5pm.
For more information visit elmorefielddays.com.au