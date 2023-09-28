Live music could soon be heard from a vacant building at Hargreaves Mall, with a local business looking to expand its services.
Bendigo Vinyl, an independent record store currently operating at 333 Hargreaves Street, is looking to move into the vacant building at 302 Hargreaves Street, most recently occupied by Cotton On Body.
The business also operates as a record label, and director Sam Edmund said being able to offer live music in the centre of Bendigo was something he and co-owner Paul O'Farrell were passionate about.
"We were looking for a new space for a while, and we kind of wanted a hybrid space that could obviously act as retail, which is the core part of the business, but also somewhere that could facilitate having live music," he said.
According to the business' planning application, the aim was to have evening performances of original works once or twice weekly on Friday and Saturday evenings from as early as 5pm.
Mr Edmund said Hargreaves Mall had "untapped potential" for businesses like theirs.
"The more businesses that take a plunge and go in there and start to rejuvenate it, the better it'll be for the town," he said.
"Having something that's kind of central, something that people go to that has independent brands in there like us, I think will be really good for the town.
"You've got to have some sort of investment from local businesses, and I'd like to think we've got a bit of notoriety now among us and that we can lead some sort of brand name credibility to the fact that if we go in, the mall's a place to be taken seriously."
Ms Edmund said the business would operate similarly to Eaglehawk's Trash Cult, which was recently nominated for a Victoria Music Award.
"That kind of core concept of having that space that you can shop in comfortably but also see music in and have a beer and catch up with people; that DNA will be very, very similar [to Trash Cult]," he said.
"What they're doing up at Trash Cult is just phenomenal. We would be absolutely honored to be in the same kind of conversation as them."
The application said the venue would have an 80 patron maximum capacity, double Trash Cult's.
Mr Edmund said he hoped Bendigo Vinyl would become a "feasible option" to bands that have previously chosen to play in Castlemaine and Ballarat rather than Bendigo.
He said recent approval for a live music venue at High Street was evidence of a want for more facilities like it in the municipality.
The store would open in November, with the live music venue to hopefully follow once all permits were approved.
