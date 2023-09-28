Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
Business

Bendigo Vinyl eyes move to vacant Hargreaves Mall shopfront

Jonathon Magrath
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated September 28 2023 - 7:11pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Edmund says he is excited by the opportunity to expand Bendigo Vinyl. Picture by Darren Howe
Sam Edmund says he is excited by the opportunity to expand Bendigo Vinyl. Picture by Darren Howe

Live music could soon be heard from a vacant building at Hargreaves Mall, with a local business looking to expand its services.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathon Magrath

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.